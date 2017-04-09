Piquette
10 Dernières chroniques
09/04/2017
Brève
Ann-Margret
Songs from The Swinger and other swingin songs // BO The pleasure seekers
Note: 7.0
1965-1966
01/04/2017
Ramblin' Jack Elliott
Young Brigham // Bull Durham sacks & railroad tracks
Note: 5.5
1968-1970
31/03/2017
The Doors
The Doors - 50th anniversary Deluxe Edition
Note: 10.0
1967 Coffret 3 CD
24/03/2017
Brève
Mortimer
On our way home
Note: 9.0
1969
02/03/2017
Matata
Wanna do my thing - The complete President recordings
Note: 8.0
1972-1988 2 CD
14/02/2017
Brève
Eden Kane
Well i ask you - The complete 60's recordings
Note: 6.5
1960-1970 2 CD
03/02/2017
Shannon Wright
Division
Note: 9.0
2016
31/01/2017
Blonde on Blonde
Rebirth
Note: 6.5
1970
31/01/2017
Mother of Two
Beeing nice doesn't pay
Note: 7.0
2016
27/01/2017
Brève
Rakoon
Our smiles
Note: 7.5
2017
