10 Dernières chroniques

09/04/2017
Brève
Songs from The Swinger and other swingin songs // BO The pleasure seekers Ann-Margret
Note: 7.0
Divers Etats-Unis 1965-1966  

01/04/2017
Young Brigham // Bull Durham sacks & railroad tracks Ramblin' Jack Elliott
Note: 5.5
Folk Etats-Unis 1968-1970  

31/03/2017
The Doors - 50th anniversary Deluxe EditionThe Doors
Note: 10.0
Rock Etats-Unis 1967  Coffret 3 CD

24/03/2017
Brève
On our way home Mortimer
Note: 9.0
Rock Etats-Unis 1969  

02/03/2017
Wanna do my thing - The complete President recordings Matata
Note: 8.0
Sono Mondiale Kenya 1972-1988  2 CD

14/02/2017
Brève
Well i ask you - The complete 60's recordings Eden Kane
Note: 6.5
Rock Angleterre 1960-1970  2 CD

03/02/2017
Division Shannon Wright
Note: 9.0
Rock Etats-Unis 2016  

31/01/2017
Rebirth Blonde on Blonde
Note: 6.5
Rock Pays de Galles 1970  

31/01/2017
Beeing nice doesn't pay Mother of Two
Note: 7.0
Rock France 2016  

27/01/2017
Brève
Our smiles Rakoon
Note: 7.5
Reggae / Ska France 2017  

